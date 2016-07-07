Local Charity Gives Disabled Army Veteran New Wheelchair

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A local charity has given a disabled Army veteran in Anne Arundel County the gift of mobility.

For Walter Popko, getting out of his Pasadena home is a struggle. His old wheelchair gets stuck in rough terrain and walking can be painful. He spotted a top-of-the-line chair in a magazine ad, and got a surprise he never expected.

“I called about buying one — it was out my price range — and then he called be back and said they issue them to disabled veterans,” said Popko.

Too many hard landings as a U.S. Army flight engineer in the Vietnam War damaged his knees and back, making Popko a prime candidate for a donation from Firehouse Subs. The company is paying for his $14,000 chair as part of its charity for veterans and first responders.

Mark Greahlinger says delivering it was an honor.

“It’s hard for me to sleep the night before I deliver a chair because I’m so excited about knowing what it’s going to do for people,” said Greahlinger.

The Action Track Chair powers through gravel, grass, snow and sand. Plus, its camouflage design is a perfect fit for the outdoorsy veteran Popko.

“Now I can get back to hunting in the woods and everything else without having to hunt out of the truck,” he said.

Popko says his next order of business is figuring out how to get his new chair on his old boat.

“With this thing, you just unload it and go, basically, anywhere you could go where you walk,” he said.

The gift of freedom, for a man who fought for freedom.

Walter tells WJZ he can’t wait to show off his new wheelchair to his other veteran friends.

Fore more information on Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, CLICK HERE.