Baltimore County Officer Injured In Shooting Range Accident

TOWSON (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer suffered minor injuries when he prematurely pulled the trigger while training at the Baltimore County Pistol Range training center on Dulaney Valley Road, police say.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer was performing time drills and, while preparing to shoot a target, pulled the trigger while the gun was still pointed downward.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after suffering a graze wound. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he is listed in good condition.

“This is a highly unusual situation,” said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Elisa Armacost. “We cannot remember a time within the past five years , and probably longer than that, where there’s been a discharge at the range involving injury. We put a focus on safety and we put a focus on our officers becoming proficient. This is an unusual situation and we’re very grateful that no one is seriously hurt.”

County officers are required to report to the range each year to qualify for firearms proficiency.

No identity of the officer has been released, but officials say he was a veteran in the department.

This incident remains under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook