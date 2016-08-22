Graduation Day! | Send Us Your Favorite Photos From Graduation | Gift Ideas For The Grad In Your Life

Damage Estimate Near $22.4M After Flooding In Historic Ellicott City

August 22, 2016 11:50 PM By Ava-joye Burnett
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ)—After the historic flooding in Ellicott City, Howard County officials estimate the damage is at least $22.4-million and that number could go up.

When the fast moving storm hit Ellicott City three weeks ago it was the worst many had ever seen.

“It’s devastating actually to see the damage to some of the people’s, like the hard work people put in their businesses and everything, to see that just taken away,” said Andrew Whitney, who lives in Ellicott City.

On Monday, Howard County officials released numbers that confirmed the extent of destruction.

Officials say 90 businesses and 107 homes were damaged in the flood. Infrastructure damage and repairs are estimated at $22.4 million.

Howard County officials have requested $12 million in aid from the federal government.

County Executive Allan Kittleman says he’s never experienced anything this unprecedented, but he’s hopeful.

“We really are making great progress and a lot of it is attributed to our residents and the business owners and the property owners. They have been so supportive,” said Kittleman.

After weeks of being able to go in, do some clean up and assess the damage, residents and business owners will no longer be allowed down on Main Street for at least three weeks to allow the county to go in to do some heavy duty work.

“It’s looking better, a lot better, a lot better than it was just a short time ago,” said Vern Williams.

And many of the people who’ve been helping with the clean-up are volunteers who want to see Ellicott City re-emerge.

“I think just looking at all these people here, I think it’s going to be fine in the end. There’s a lot of love being put into this place,” said Tony Scott.

Now, currently a State of Emergency in Ellicott City that’s set to expire on September 7th. The county executive has requested an extension.

It’s unknown at this time when the County will receive an answer on the $12-million federal aid.

