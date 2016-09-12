Phelps Wins Lip Sync Battle Championship With “Lose Yourself” Cover

September 12, 2016 10:16 AM
Filed Under: championship, Lip sync Battle, michael phelps

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Michael Phelps, the greatest Olympian of all time, is taking home another title, Lip Sync Battle: All-Stars Live Champion.

Phelps joined the cast of Olivia Munn (who was joined by Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman), Terry Crews, and John Legend on Lip Sync Battle Sunday night.

Phelps claimed the first ever Lip Sync Battle: All-Stars Live Championship with an epic sync of “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

Ravens fans may notice this is also one of the songs the team plays as they take to the field before each game. Coincidence? We think not.

