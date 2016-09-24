Balto. Co. Police ID Man Killed in FBI-Linked Bank Robbery Shooting

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have identified the second man involved in the September 23rd robbery of a Pikesville bank. Michael Eugene Stratton, 45, of the 500-block of West Presstman Street, has been charged with two counts of robbery. Stratton is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on denied bail status.

Police identified 33-year-old Oddis Bernard Colvin, Jr., of 8400 block of Winands Road, as the man who died after being shot by police, according to a post on social media.

Colvin was the driver of the vehicle encountered by police following the robbery. Police say the passenger was a serial bank robbery suspect known as “The Aviator,” wanted by the FBI. He suffered non-life threatening injuries. Charges against him are pending. Detectives say the incident is linked to an FBI investigation.



Investigators say it started just after 1 p.m. Friday. A Wells Fargo bank in the 1500 block of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville was robbed.

“We just heard four or five shots go off around the corner,” one area witness tells WJZ.

During a police checkpoint along Old Court Road and Falls Road investigators say one car pulled out and began heading towards officers.

Investigators say that officers were on foot when a car matching the suspect vehicle description pulled out of the line of stopped traffic, crossed the center line and drove toward one of the officers.

As the vehicle was coming toward the officer, the officer fired into the front windshield of the car, striking Colvin.

“He encounters this vehicle. At some point during the encounter, he fires several shots. The shots strike one person in the vehicle. The other person was not hit,” said Corporal John Wachter, Baltimore County Police Department.

“The result of Mr. Colvin’s death was a bank robbery investigation,” said Wachter.

Investigators say several drivers were stopped in the area at the time of the shooting.

“We have witnesses to this incident, so they are going to be interviewed as to what they saw and heard,” said Wachter.

“Thought for taking cover for a second, but I mean, thankfully it looks like they got it under control pretty quickly,” said Doe Kim, who was operating his fruit stand nearby when the shots were fired.

“I was just helping some customers and suddenly we just heard four or five shots go off over on the corner and just ten to 15 cops come flying down the road,” Kim added.

Police say after the shooting, the car continued onto Ruxton Road and struck a civilian vehicle. That vehicle then struck a second civilian vehicle. No serious injuries were reported from that collision.

Investigators say the bank robbery was committed by passing a note. Police recovered money and bank property from the suspect vehicle.

Police say no weapon was found in the car, but they did find items from the bank and some cash.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on administrative status, which is standard procedure.

There is body camera footage from a responding officer at the scene. It does not capture the shooting itself.

Police say the officer who fired his weapon was not equipped with a camera.

