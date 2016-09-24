Police: 8 People Shot in East Baltimore, Including 3-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say multiple people have been shot in east Baltimore, including a young girl. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night at Greenmount Avenue and East Preston Street, near Greenmount Cemetary.

Baltimore Police say 8 people have shot and taken to local hospitals. One of those shot is reported to be a father and his 3-year-old daughter.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis tells WJZ that “this was a planned, premeditated act of retaliatory violence.”

Police said that were three shooters, with one coming up an alley and two coming up the street, all who shot at group of people, with a father and young daughter standing some feet away.

“Two of the shooters were armed with handguns, and one of the shooters we believe was armed with a long gun of some sort, we believe was a shotgun,” said Commissioner Davis.

Six adult men, one adult woman, and the 3-year-old girl were all shot.

Police say all three suspects fled the scene on foot. No suspects have been identified at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Police say they believe this shooting may be linked to another incident from over Labor Day weekend, where a man was killed and two other were wounded. Two women were charged in that case.

Also on Saturday evening, at around 6:30 p.m., police say an 8-year-old girl was shot in the foot as a result of a shooting, where a dozen shots were fired on S. Smallwood Street.

Police say all injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say they have received some anonymous tips but still need help to catch these suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup

