Baltimore Foods To Be Featured On Travel Channel Show Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods Delicious Destinations” hosted by writer and chef Andrew Zimmern will feature several popular Baltimore eats tonight.

The popular food program showcases a variety of foods and locations from around the world.

“Andrew Zimmern brings us to Baltimore, a gritty city where the food is alive with original flavor. Hearty and unique favorites are featured, including local blue crab, tender pit beef and beloved chocolaty Berger cookies,” according to the episode’s description on the show’s website.

Zimmern has featured Charm City before on his program in the past, featuring local seafood, venturing to Lexington Market, and sampling Korean BBQ.

The show will premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel.

If you can tune in tonight, the show will air Wednesday, October 19 at midnight, Sunday October 23 at 4 p.m., as well as October 24 at 9:30 p.m. Click here for additional showtimes.

 

