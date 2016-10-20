Oriole Park At Camden Yards Ranked No. 1 MLB Ballpark

October 20, 2016 10:47 AM
Filed Under: ballpark, Baltimore Orioles, Camden Yards, mlb, Oriole Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third consecutive year, Oriole Park at Camden Yards was ranked No. 1 MLB Ballpark Experience by Stadium Journey.

Every year, StadiumJourney.com ranks the 30 Major League stadiums using the FANFARE scale. The items included in this scale include “the food and beverage in the ballpark, the overall atmosphere, the neighborhood where the stadium is located, the fans, the access (which includes parking, traffic, restrooms, and handicap accessibility), the overall return on investment, and any special or unique features.”

RELATED: New Garden At Camden Yards Will Attract Actual Oriole Birds

So what is the secret to the Orioles success?

Lloyd Brown of Stadium Journey says,”Instead of tearing down the surrounding neighborhood, they embraced it and incorporated it into the stadium design. In the years since Camden Yards was built the Orioles have concentrated on every element of the fan experience by constantly upgrading the concession offerings, creating special promotions celebrating the diversity of Baltimore’s population and making customer service the first priority for its game day staff.”

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. tgunnin1 says:
    October 21, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    I’d recommend putting this link up there instead of the one you have; I mean, if you want people to actually see what you’re talking about.

    http://www.scout.com/stadium-journey/story/1718912-mlb-ballpark-experience-rankings

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Steve J Dannunzio says:
    November 3, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    Move home plate back 7 feet and it will help the pitching.

    Reply | Report comment

