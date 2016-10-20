Oriole Park At Camden Yards Ranked No. 1 MLB Ballpark

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third consecutive year, Oriole Park at Camden Yards was ranked No. 1 MLB Ballpark Experience by Stadium Journey.

Every year, StadiumJourney.com ranks the 30 Major League stadiums using the FANFARE scale. The items included in this scale include “the food and beverage in the ballpark, the overall atmosphere, the neighborhood where the stadium is located, the fans, the access (which includes parking, traffic, restrooms, and handicap accessibility), the overall return on investment, and any special or unique features.”

So what is the secret to the Orioles success?

Lloyd Brown of Stadium Journey says,”Instead of tearing down the surrounding neighborhood, they embraced it and incorporated it into the stadium design. In the years since Camden Yards was built the Orioles have concentrated on every element of the fan experience by constantly upgrading the concession offerings, creating special promotions celebrating the diversity of Baltimore’s population and making customer service the first priority for its game day staff.”