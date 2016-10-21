Tony Lombardi: ‘Terrance West Could Be The X-Factor For Ravens’

Norris and Long were joined by Tony Lombardi of Russell Street Report to preview the Ravens game against the Jets this weekend.

Both teams are struggling with identity on the field, but Lomardi says the X-factor for the Ravens could be Terrance West. He says, “The Jets turn the ball over a lot and…I think that if they can get Terrance West cranked up, he could be the X-factor and turn this into a decided victory for the Ravens.”

Heading into a Week 7, are the Ravens looking at a “must-win” game? Lomardi says no, however, “it would be a nice win to have because the Steelers are hosting the Patriots without Ben Rothlesberger, so you almost think that’s going to be a loss. And the Ravens, for as bad as things have been over the last three weeks, could be tied for first place after this weekend’s over. But is it a must-win? I don’t think so.”

Lombardi picked the Ravens to win over the Jets 27 – 17.