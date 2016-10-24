WATCH WJZ Tonight: "Mary Tyler Moore: Love is All Around” @ 9 p.m. tonight, hosted by Gayle King.

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect Until 7 PM For Most Of Maryland

Orioles Announce 2017 Spring Training Schedule

October 24, 2016 3:29 PM
Filed Under: 2017, Baltimore Orioles, mlb, Spring Training

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced their 2017 Grapefruit League schedule, which opens Friday, February 24, with an away game in Lakeland, Fla. against the Detroit Tigers.

The Orioles will play their home opener two days later on Sunday, February 26, with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. The club’s Grapefruit League season will conclude at Ed Smith Stadium with the club’s Spring Training finale on Thursday, March 30, against the Tigers.

The 2017 season marks the eighth consecutive Spring Training season for the Orioles in Sarasota and the seventh at renovated Ed Smith Stadium.

Last January, Ed Smith Stadium was named the 2015 Sports Turf Managers Association “Field of the Year” for professional baseball, considered the highest honor in the industry.

Baltimore will face eight different Major League opponents during its 17-game home schedule. The Orioles will play the Philadelphia Phillies three times at Ed Smith Stadium and the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays twice each. The Orioles will also square off against the division-rival New York Yankees once in Sarasota on Monday, February 27.

Additionally, as part of the World Baseball Classic exhibition schedule, the Orioles will host the defending champion Dominican Republic team on Tuesday, March 7. In 2013, the Dominican Republic defeated Puerto Rico to claim the World Baseball Classic crown with a roster featuring several of the Major League’s biggest stars.

The Orioles will play 17 road games during the Spring Training season, including four trips to play the Pirates; two trips to play the Rays, Red Sox, Tigers, Twins, and Yankees; and one trip to play the Blue Jays, Braves, and Phillies.

Single game tickets for all 17 games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale Saturday, January 21, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia