As Election Day Nears Voter Fraud Remains A Top Concern

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–With less than a week until Election Day federal and state working overtime to safeguard voting results, but some are still worried about the potential of voter fraud.

“If you vote for a candidate, you would want that to be your vote, you don’t want that to be changed,” said Marie Bannerman.

“I just asked that guy in there about it and he said the machines are almost un-cheatable,” Bob Foltz said.

A recent review of a billion votes cast between 2000 and 2014 revealed only 31 votes that were marked suspicious.

“There is a lot of anxiety around this entire election season,” said Angela Alsobrooks, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney.

A number of fraud cases have been reported this year, including an Iowa woman who tried to vote twice.

Two Florida women were also charged with felony vote rigging for trying to tamper with local elections.

“I don’t anticipate any problems in Maryland. Around the country I’m not so sure,” said Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Here in Maryland, paper ballots are being used to record every vote and the machines that scan them are not connected to the internet.

In more than 20 states, hackers have tried to get into voter registration databases, but no election results have been affected.

“What we are seeing are efforts to get in to voter registration roles, the identity of registered voters,” said Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary.

The Department of Homeland Security is now helping boost cyber-security for most states to ensure the integrity of the election.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of voter fraud here in Maryland.

All state and local election officials in the state receive regular security training.

