1 Person Shot Near Fullerton Plaza Shopping Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person has been shot in the 7900 block of Belair Road, near the intersection with Rossville Boulevard, Baltimore County Police say.

Police have cleared the scene at the Fullerton Plaza, but shoppers here are still on edge.

Crime scene tape kept shoppers away from where shots were fired. Bullet casings and clothing are part of the evidence after police say one man opened fire and shot another in broad daylight.

“When we arrive on scene, we have an adult male shot one time in the lower body. We were later able to locate the suspect. We have taken that suspect into custody,” said Baltimore County Police Spokesman John Wachter.

Police were called to the shopping center on Belair Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators shut down traffic on Roseville Boulevard, combed through the scene, all while keeping a close eye on the Toyota SUV they later removed from the scene.

Violence at the plaza is rare according to shoppers.

“I saw the cops and I was really surprised because usually when I come down here it’s usually quiet,” said shopper Jasmine Dorlus.

“I was riding by and I was like something is going on. This is so unusual to see yellow tape,” said Danielle Robinson.

“If anything were to happen it’s during the night. But the fact that it happened during the day is sad,” said Kristi Blackhurst.

Police arrested one suspect and say they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no danger to the public.

Police say it’s still not clear what caused the shooting or if the victim and suspect know each other.

Fullerton plaza was not closed during the investigation. It is open for business.

