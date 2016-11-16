Two Maryland Football Players Charged In Connection With BB Gun Assault

WJZ BREAKING NEWS: Six children missing after overnight fire in Northeast Baltimore

November 16, 2016 1:40 PM By Tracey Leong
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Police have charged two student athletes in connection with an assault involving a BB Gun.

Police say wide receiver Darryl Turner, II, 19, of Glenarden, Maryland and running back Lorenzo Harrison, III, 19, of Clinton, Maryland are each charged with three counts of 2nd Degree Assault and three counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Both are freshman at the university.

In a statement, University of Maryland Police said on November 6, it began investigating three reports of UMD students being hit by what they believed were BB pellets.

On Saturday, the University of Maryland announced that Harrison and Turner were suspended and would not be playing in the game against Ohio State.

At the time, the University said that the two players had been suspended indefinitely for violating the school’s student-athlete code of conduct.

A third player, linebacker Antoine Brooks, was also suspended on Saturday, but he has not been named by police as having anything to do with BB gun incident.

On November 6, UMPD sent a warning to students and other campus members through its emergency alert system saying that the car involved was a two or four-door dark colored vehicle.

Police say a male UMD student was riding his bike on Paint Branch Drive between Kim Engineering and Biomolecular Science Buildings, when he was struck by what he believed to be a BB pellet.

A second male UMD student and a female UMD student were walking along the sidewalk on Stadium Drive between the Stadium Drive Garage and Ellicott Hall, when the male was struck by what he believed to be a BB pellet.

A female and a male UMD student were walking near Paint Branch Drive and Technology Drive, when the female was hit by what she believed to be a BB pellet.

The suspects were also teammates in high school. They both graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

