Crime Tech For BPD Among 2 Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City Police crime tech is arrested in a major bust involving drugs and a lot of cash.

Timika Jones, 37, and her boyfriend Clarence Jones, 39, have been arrested and are facing felony charges after a major bust involving drugs, guns, and more than $100,000 dollars in cash.

Police tell WJZ the arrest of one of their own is always disappointing. And while her role gave her limited access to police resources, investigators are reviewing every case she worked on to make sure nothing slips through the cracks.

Crime techs usually responding to scenes to dust for fingerprints and take pictures. Now, one those very people entrusted with that responsibility stands accused of being on the wrong side of the law.

“We can’t underscore how disappointed we are to see a member of our agency involved in something like this,” said TJ Smith, Baltimore City Police spokesman.

Police tell WJZ the investigation unfolded based on a tip that resulted in a search warrant in the 1600 block of Ashburton Street in west Baltimore.