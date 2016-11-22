Best 24 Hour Diners In Baltimore

The American Diner has been part of the US landscape for generations. Known for the friendly, hometown atmosphere, the juicy burgers and the all-day breakfast food, diners have been there for dates, lunch hours and late-night snacks for you, your parents and your grandparents. The best diners are the ones that never close, and if you want to re-live this piece of Americana, Baltimore has a smattering of quality 24 hour diners from which to choose.

www.broadwaydiner1.com 6501 Eastern Ave.Baltimore, MD 21224(410) 631-5666 The Broadway Diner is located in Baltimore and named after the famous street in New York that hosts stage performances. But BD recieved its claim to fame from California in the guise of the legendary restaurateur, Guy Fieri. The Broadway Diner became one of the stops which the big media chef made on his “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” show in 2009. Ever since, pictures of Fieri adorn the walls and webpage of this notable diner. While Fieri’s praise of the diner has formed the backbone of its marketing ever since, it was not undeserved. The menu is expansive, containing everything from goulash to salmon and everything in between – all delicious. But don’t worry, if you want to stop in for a late-night bite, Broadway still serves the classics: all-day breakfast and burgers.

www.thenautilusdiner.com 2047 York RoadTimonium, MD 21093(410) 561-9058 The Nautilus may be an all-day diner, but the menu could accommodate the palate of any upscale diner. In addition to traditional diner fair, you can find dishes as varied as calamari, spinach-and-feta-stuffed chicken, moussaka, gyros, souvlaki and so much more! The menu reads like an encyclopedia of world foods, all available in one place! In addition to the food, the parking is exceptionally convenient and the service is always top-notch. Find your way over to the Nautilus any time of day or night and get a menu of food done right.

Valentino's has been an area standard for so long, it has become a landmark seen from the Northern Parkway. Locals come here for the practically endless selection of foods, or as a hangout for after the local clubs close up. The parking lot is convenient and well-lit for late-night visitors. If you're in the mood for a breakfast treat, why not grab a mouthful of the waffle sundae? Four mini-waffles with powdered sugar, whip cream, strawberry drizzle and two scoops of ice cream. Looking for something a little more healthy? Valentino's has one of the best Caesar Salads around. You'll want soup with that salad, and the cream of crab soup at Valentino's cannot be beat. Drop by anytime and be greeted by the warm and professional staff at Valentino's.

www.towsondiner.net 718 York RoadTowson, MD 21204(410) 321-0407 Located in scenic Towson, just north of Baltimore City, the Towson Diner could be the poster child for the classic American Diner. A clean establishment made of glass and chrome, the Towson Diner makes certain its guests are pampered with excellent food in large portions, and all at affordable prices. Like any diner worth its salt, the Towson has exceptional breakfast specials. Try the crab meat eggs benedict with home fries, or the steak and eggs, or the French Toast cooked to a special Towson Diner perfection. When you are finished with your food, don’t forget to order a mimosa from the drink menu.