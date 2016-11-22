Wife of Gunned Down Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy Speaks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a horrible day in Harford County when two sheriff’s deputies were gunned down in February.

The community lost Senior Deputy Pat Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon — and Jennifer Logsdon lost her husband.

Now, out of the tragedy, Logsdon is helping others who put their lives on the line, and is finally able to talk about her husband’s last act of bravery.

“He just always did the right thing,” she says. “He’s a hero. He died a hero.”

Both deputies were responding to a Panera restaurant in Abingdon, to a call for a disturbed man. That man was 68-year-old David Evans, who had warrants out for his arrest.

Evans shot and killed them both within a matter of minutes.

What still sticks with Logsdon is “the disbelief that it was him and it being in Harford County,” she says. “Stuff like this doesn’t happen up here.”

And at a time when police officers in this country have fallen under heightened scrutiny, people living in the close-knit community remind Jennifer every day how much they appreciate her husband’s sacrifice.

“It’s incredible that after all this time, people still remember and you’re not alone,” she says.

Last May, the Police Unity Tour honored Jennifer’s husband as it came through Harford County. She says she was inspired to ride in the 300-mile race.

“I’ve learned so much in the last year about sacrifices so many officers make and it’s a way for me to heal, it’s a way for me to give back and it’s what I felt the need to do… I’ll admit every time I ride through that stretch of 924 Heroes Highway it kind of hits home too, but it’s a great feeling that both he and Pat were heroes.”

“I’m sure I will cry, but I’m sure I will remember a lot of the good times too to help me get through it.”

To make a contribution to the Harford County Police Unity Tour Riders GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.

