MLB Bans Smokeless Chewing Tobacco For New Players

Major League Baseball and the players union worked out a few new details in the collective bargaining agreement.

MLB agreed to ban smokeless tobacco for all new major leaguers.

The ban will not apply to any player who already has at least one day of major league service, so current players will be “grandfathered” in.

Several cities have already banned the use of smokeless tobacco in ballparks, including Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C.

The decision to ban smokeless tobacco will surely fuel the fire about whether the league is overstepping its bounds on such a personal habit.

