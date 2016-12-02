BPD: City Councilwoman Attacked In South Baltimore Parking Garage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Councilwoman Rochelle “Rikki” Spector is home recovering after being carjacked and assaulted. Police have one suspect in custody, but are still looking for another.

Police and security guards were front and center outside the Harborview parking garage — the site where Friday morning, police say City Councilwoman Rikki Spector was the victim of a violent strong-armed carjacking.

“They actually put their hands on Councilwoman Spector and forcibly removed her from her car and then beat her after they got out of her car, punching her several times,” said Commissioner Kevin Davis, Baltimore City Police Department.

Police say Spector did not go down without a fight.

“She absolutely resisted this robbery,” Comm. Davis said.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke tells WJZ’s George Solis she would expect nothing less form her close friend.

“She is a very feisty person, and you don’t want to mess with her. So it’s very in character for Rikki Spector. She fought back,” Clarke said.

She wasn’t the only one holding her own. Police say the two 15-year-old suspects then tried to get away, but were unable to get past the parking garage security gate.

That’s when two nearby maintenance workers, who heard the commotion, sprung into action and began wrestling the teens in the car, successfully detaining one until police arrived.

“They’re to be commended for their quick action and not just being bystanders,” said Comm. Davis.

Police are still on the hunt for the second 15-year-old suspect.

The councilwoman was rushed to a nearby hospital and later released. She issued the following statement to WJZ:

“I am doing well and very grateful to the Baltimore City Police and Emergency Personnel members James and Brian as well as the good Samaritans working in the garage who heard my pleas for help and detained one of the suspects until an officer arrived.”

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake also issued a statement of her own:

“I was extremely disheartened when I heard that Councilwoman Rikki Spector was the victim of a carjacking this morning. I am relieved to hear that she is recovering well and still her usual feisty self, but the violence on our streets is unacceptable. Councilwoman Spector is a dear friend and colleague, and as with all incidents of violence, it is devastating when innocent people become the target of criminal behavior. For more than three decades Rikki Spector has been a jewel to the Northwest Baltimore Community, fondly known as the ‘Dean to the City Council’.”

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

