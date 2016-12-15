State Police Rolling Out A Mobile Breathalyzer Truck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State police are rolling out a new tool to get drunk drivers off the road.
Alex DeMetrick reports, it puts part of a police station on wheels.
It’s the first of its kind in Maryland: A mobile breath alcohol testing truck.
“It’s going to streamline the process for arresting officers as well as those that are arrested for impaired driving offenses,” says Sgt. Corey Steffy, of the Maryland State Police.
Here’s how. Right now, when a driver is believed to be under the influence, a field sobriety check is done. Fail it, and the officer must drive the suspect back to the station for a breathalyzer test. But the new truck takes the breathalyzer to the street.
“Primarily they’re going to remain here until a sober, responsible adult can pick them up, or they’re taken to a commissioner,” Sgt. Steffy says. “It will depend on the circumstances of the individual case.”
This leaves more officers on the road to look for more drunk drivers.
“My biggest concern outside the motoring public is for my troopers as well,” says Col. William Pallozzi, MSP Superintendent. “We’ve had 38 troopers hit this year.”
You may remember that a Montgomery County officer was hit and killed by a drunk driver last December. Noah Leotta was only 24 years old.
Leotta was working a special DUI assignment the night of the crash.
“… my son volunteered for it because he knew he had an interest in trying to protect people from drunk drivers,” according to Leotta’s father, Rich.
That loss sparked Noah’s Law, which requires convicted drunk drivers to use a breathalyzer to start their cars.
“Noah’s Law will help change their behavior so they won’t do it again,” Rich says.
The truck, meanwhile, will roll out for the first time Friday night in Montgomery County, where the number of drunk driving arrests this year are certain to increase.
“I can tell you the State Police, we’re up to 6,500, which is up about 100 from where we were last year,” according to Col. Pallozzi.
The mobile testing truck was purchased with $450,000 in federal funds.
One Comment
Reporting on this is incorrect. First line in story was ” First of its kind in the state of Maryland ” Baltimore County Police have had two mobile breath testing units for over 30 years. I was one of the officers utilizing the trucks many times. The units were 129 and 130 and had two officers assigned to them as their primary assignments.
A travesty that the 4th Amendment has been gutted so that, upon no actual suspicion, a motorist may be stopped and subjected to unreasonable search. That there are those who support the watering down of civil liberties is frightening.
Mr. Dandon, that’s just patently untrue. The legal standard is Probable Cause to make a stop. If an officer stops a car illegally, then the stop (and subsequent evidence) can be thrown out as what is known as “Fruit of the Poisonous Tree Doctrine” when it goes to court.
Reasonable suspicion to make a stop, probable cause to make an arrest. Breath tests can be refused, thus facing sanctions by MVA. Driving is a privilege , not right. Thus MVA can penalize for test refusal.
This IS a damn good idea, but couldn’t they have scaled it down a bit?? I mean really, in this day and age I would think that the whole works could fit into one large suit-case!!
AND, for the cost of this behemoth truck they could have purchased what 12 or more mini vans????
It seems that or Governor Hogan does not care that the State spent way too much on this! I questioned him via Messenger about this and he said; “What does this have to do with me?? Looks like Hogan is into spending just as much as the Democrats were!