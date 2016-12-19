Man Dies After Being Hit By Jeep While Sledding With Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A man has died after being struck by an SUV while sledding with his 4-year old son Saturday in Lineboro.

Deputies say 35-year-old Adam French and his young son were visiting relatives in the 3200 block of Lineboro Road when the two went sledding down a driveway and entered the road, where they were struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

French was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The child was also taken to the hospital, but is reportedly no longer in critical condition and is expected to recover.

The driver of the Jeep and his passenger were not injured in the collision.

Charges are not expected to be filed.

