Pasadena Woman Wins Third Big Lottery Prize In 11 Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Pasadena woman’s Christmas just got a whole lot more Merry.
The Maryland Lottery says an Anne Arundel County cashier won $100,000 playing “The Big $10 Ticket” which she purchased at the EZ Quick Food Market on Mountain Road in Pasadena.
She has already won $10,000 and another $100,000 from previous scratch offs in the past 11 months alone.
The 52-year old mother and grandmother explained that she was going to use the money to have a bigger Christmas for her grandkids, and help do some remodeling projects around her house. A house that her first $100,000 helped purchase.
The Lottery says six more top prizes remain in stores along with 30 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.
One Comment
THIS MEAN YOU WONT WIN