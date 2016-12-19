Pasadena Woman Wins Third Big Lottery Prize In 11 Months

December 19, 2016 8:35 AM
Filed Under: MD Lottery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Pasadena woman’s Christmas just got a whole lot more Merry.

The Maryland Lottery says an Anne Arundel County cashier won $100,000 playing “The Big $10 Ticket” which she purchased at the EZ Quick Food Market on Mountain Road in Pasadena.

She has already won $10,000 and another $100,000 from previous scratch offs in the past 11 months alone.

The 52-year old mother and grandmother explained that she was going to use the money to have a bigger Christmas for her grandkids, and help do some remodeling projects around her house. A house that her first $100,000 helped purchase.

The Lottery says six more top prizes remain in stores along with 30 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

  1. Mini Harri says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:23 am

    THIS MEAN YOU WONT WIN

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia