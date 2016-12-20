Potato Chip Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Snyder of Berlin has issued a recall of their Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips after the supplier informed them that a milk powser used within a spice blend ingredient may contain Salmonella.
The company is warning customers not to consume the chips with the following product codes:
|FEB2117M77A,
FEB2117H44A,
FEB2117H44B,
FEB2817H77A,
MAR0717H77A,
MAR2117M77A
The Food and Drug Administration has been made aware of the recall. The FDA says this is an isolated incident and that no other Snyder of Berlin products were affected.
So far there have been no reported illnesses associated with the chips. Customers should throw out or return the product for a full refund.
