Report: Baltimore Homeowners Get Water Bills Topping $30K

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Baltimore’s Department of Public Works activated a new water billing system in October, some customers are complaining that their bills have been for tens of thousands of dollars, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The Sun reports that a Medfield resident recently got a bill for $35,000. A South Baltimore home got hit with one for nearly $81,000.

City officials tell The Sun they’ve corrected some of the bills and are investigating the causes.

The new monthly bills, coinciding with a new meter system, were supposed to make billing more accurate and bills easier to read and pay, city officials previously told WJZ.

The approximate cost of the city’s water system overhaul is $160 million.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

