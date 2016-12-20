The Latest: Saturday’s Major Crashes on I-95

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police say there’s no evidence the tanker hit anything other than the wall separating both lanes of I-95 and that they’re investigating dozens of smaller accidents ahead of the tanker but they’re all related.

“It’s probably not the vehicle it’s probably ice,” said re-constructionist Gary Lewis, who has investigated thousand of accidents.

“You can kind of tell the sequence of events, you can’t see minute details that you’re gonna look for in this kind of crash investigation, but it absolutely helps. Another complicating factor of this wreckage — you got a liquid load in that fuel tank,” said Lewis.

Transportation Authority Police tell WJZ this is the largest accident the agency has ever investigated. But they consider the tanker crash separate from the other 68 cars that littered I-95 because there’s no evidence the tanker hit any other vehicles.

“It appears the tanker truck just made impact with the jersey wall. We gotta go back prior to– before that video. That video does help on kind of where the tanker truck was at the time of the crash we gotta also go back prior to that,” said Lt. Kevin Ayd of the MDTA Police.

The transportation authority will use 3D mapping and download information from data recorders on every vehicle involved.

“We’ll take measurements of the vehicles– put vehicles together, we’ll recreate-reconstruct the whole entire scene,” said Ayd.

“If there’s ice, it’s gonna make it wanna go that much more. He doesn’t have this ability to keep him on the road, so any breaking he does, the vehicle gonna tend to wanna go straight which is gonna put him in that left barrier which is exactly where it went,” said Lewis.

MDTA Police have yet to identify the tanker driver, they have identified the only other that died, Alfredo Orellana.

https://www.gofundme.com/alfredo-orellana-support-fund

