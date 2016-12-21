Baltimore City EMT Charged With Arson Of Baltimore Co. Home

A Baltimore City EMT has been arrested for intentionally burning his home in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County police say 33-year-old Joseph Alphonzo Heinze II, from Parkville, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with first-degree arson in connection with the intentional burning of a home in the Middle River area a year ago.

Police say Heinze was charged with first-degree arson and held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police say on December 22, 2015, Baltimore County Fire and Police personnel responded to fire at a home in the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road. Police say first responders found the first floor of the home on fire. Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire, and there were no reports of injuries.

Police say Heinze was the homeowner, and told investigators that he had left the home and when he returned it was on fire.

However, Police say an investigation by Baltimore County Police Department Arson detectives led them to identify Heinze as the person responsible for the fire. An arrest warrant was obtained for Heinze on December 6, police say.

Detectives learned that Heinze is a Probationary Emergency Medical Technician with the Baltimore City Fire Department. However, police say it has not been confirmed if he was employed with the city Fire Department at the time of the December 22, 2015 fire.

Police say Heinze also is a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Dept. He has been suspended by the company.

