Fatal Collision in Anne Arundel Co. Believed To Be Caused By Aggressive Driver

CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man is dead and a woman seriously hurt after a violent crash in Anne Arundel County.

Police believe it was all caused by aggressive driving and are issuing a warning to drivers during this busy time of year.

In a case of reckless driving turned tragedy, footage from Sky Eye Chopper 13 shows a violent head-on crash near Crownsville.

Police tell WJZ the driver, in this case, was reckless, crossing double yellow lines, cutting people off, and it ended up costing him his life.

The crash killed 48-year-old Francisco Aguilar, who police say was driving aggressively.

The driver was speeding on General’s Highway, passing other cars on the double yellow line. Eventually, he was met head-to-head with a Ford truck, headed the opposite way.

“She tried to move over and unfortunately he came so far over, and ended up striking her head on,” says Maj. Marc Limansky, with Anne Arundel County Police.

Severely injuring 54-year-old Vanessa A. Williams of Baltimore. In 2013, aggressive driving caused about 6-thousand crashes in Maryland, killing 43 people.

“We see people swerving in different lanes, And whether it’s drinking and driving or phones,” says driver Horace Trovato.

“We tend to drive the speed limit, and often we get people behind us honking their horn, like get out of the way,” says driver Lisa Tucker.

The message from police — take it easy.

“People are kind of frantic this time of year, they have different priorities on their mind. And really, people just need to learn to relax. You’re behind the wheel. You’re behind a 2,000 pound automobile,” says Maj. Limansky.

Remember to be courteous when the holiday rush meets the road.

“You’re going to get to that place on the road, so just cool down. There’s no point in being mad on the road,” says driver Alex Mina.

This is the 34th fatal accident in Anne Arundel County this year. Police are hoping if everyone remembers to take it slow — it just could be the last.

Anne Arundel County Police don’t know if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the fatal crash.