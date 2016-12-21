Md. Officials Want To Test Driverless Cars On Interstate 95

December 21, 2016 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Department of Transportation

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Driverless cars could be coming to Interstate 95 if Maryland transportation officials have their way.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it has asked the federal Transportation Department to use the I-95 corridor to test autonomous vehicles.

Federal officials are looking for several “proving grounds” around the country for self-driving cars. Maryland officials have suggested using I-95 between the University of Maryland to the south and Aberdeen Proving Ground to the north.

The first group of testing areas for driverless cars will be announced in early 2017. If Maryland is chosen, the earliest I-95 would see driverless cars would be 2018.

