Md. Police Drug Lab Supervisor Charged With Drug Possession

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — An administrator at a police drug lab in Maryland has been accused of stealing opioid painkillers from a box where people can drop off their unwanted prescription medications.

Anne Arundel County police said in a statement that 48-year-old Annette Box was arrested Wednesday and faces numerous charges. Police say investigators traced drugs found in her car to the drop box.

As a result of her arrest, police say the drug lab’s activities have been temporarily suspended. Police Chief Timothy Altomare has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to do an audit of the drugs in the department’s possession.

Box is the manager of the department’s drug lab, a position she’s held since 2012. Police say she’s been suspended from duty. No attorney was listed for her in online court records.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.