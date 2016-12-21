MGM National Harbor Continues To Draw Big Crowds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MGM National Harbor and Casino started off with a star-studded grand opening. But how are things going in the days since?

WJZ’s Amy Yensi is back in Oxon Hill Wednesday to see if the buzz is still buzzing.

Management tells her the $1.4 billion project, with glamorous design and restaurants owned by celebrity chefs, is so far a success by all accounts.

During opening weekend, the resort was packed to capacity and had to turn away visitors.

Patrick Fisher, executive director of hotel operations at the resort and casino, says 300,000 people have walked through the doors since the sprawling gaming and entertainment facility opened on Dec. 8, and he expects that to continue.

“Seeing their face, how excited that they are, really just feeds the overall energy in the building,” he says.

Unlike the other five Maryland casinos, the MGM promotes having plenty of attractions for non-gamblers.

Several big-name performers, like Cher are set to hit the theater stage. The resort has a partnership with Live Nation.

Those who want to stay longer can book one of 300 rooms in the boutique hotel.

As for the casino itself, one seasoned Maryland gamer tells WJZ nothing else compares.

According to MGM National Harbor, the resort and casino has created 3,600 jobs in Prince George’s County and nearly half of the employees are locals.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook