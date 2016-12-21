Woman Charged In Attempt To Steal Toys From Toys For Tots

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says his office arrested a real-life Grinch who allegedly masterminded a scam to steal toys from the Polk County Toys for Tots charity.

The Ledger reports that 38-year-old Tammy Strickland was charged with 166 felony counts and 28 misdemeanor charges. Bail was set at $180,000 because of the number of charges. She is still in jail and it’s unclear if she’s retained an attorney.

Judd, who called Strickland “The Queen of Grinches” during a news conference Tuesday, says she’s accused of filing applications using fictitious names for adults and children with Toys for Tots earlier this year to try and obtain toys she intended to keep for her personal tax preparation business.

Strickland had advertised giving clients a free toy.

