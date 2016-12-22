Baltimore Fire Crews Investigating Fatal Fire In Canton

December 22, 2016 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore Fatal Fire, Canton

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Fire Department confirmed a person has died in a fire in the 600 block of South Belnord Avenue.

The flames are reported to be out, however, investigators say one man has died. He reported to have been between 60 and 70-years-old

Fire investigators say the investigation is ongoing, however there does not appear to be any suspicious cause. No other structures were damaged from the flames.

This story is being updated. WJZ’s George Solis will have the latest.

