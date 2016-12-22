Hogan Making Western Maryland Announcements

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is visiting the western Maryland city of Hagerstown to make some announcements in a community eager for urban development funds and transportation improvements.
The Republican governor is speaking shortly before noon Thursday at the downtown Maryland Theatre.
During an October visit to Hagerstown, Hogan said he’d like to get the state involved in a $30 million downtown development project that includes expanding the theater. The project also would expand a University System of Maryland education center and an arts-oriented high school.
Hogan also stressed in October his focus on transportation improvements. Local officials have been pressing for faster progress on a planned expansion of Interstate 81, a north-south highway that runs through the city.
