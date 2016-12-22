Orioles Sign Four Players To Minor League Deals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — RHP Tomo Ohka, 2B Sean Coyle, OF Chris Dickerson and 2B Garabez Rosa were all inked to minor league contracts, the team announced.

Ohka was a former mainstay in the Expos’ rotation and last pitched in the majors with the Indians in 2009. On December 15, 2016, the Baltimore Orioles signed the Japanese professional baseball pitcher to a minor league contract. He throws right-handed and is a switch hitter.

OF Chris Dickerson signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles back in 2013 and was assigned to the AAA Norfolk Tides. He was called up to Baltimore on April 10, 2013, and made his Orioles debut that night in Boston. On May 21, Dickerson hit 2 home runs off Phil Hughes for his first career multi-homer game. On May 31, Dickerson hit the first walk-off home run of his career against Detroit Tigers pitcher José Valverde. After clearing waivers, he was outrighted to the minors. He refused the assignment and became a free agent.

On August 29, 2016, Dickerson signed a minor league deal with the Orioles. He signed another minor league contract with the Orioles on December 16.

Rosa spent majority of the year with Double-A Bowie, where he hit .253 with four home runs and 35 RBI in 107 games.

The Orioles also selected a pair of outfielders in the Rule 5 Draft: Aneury Tavarez from the Red Sox organization, followed by Anthony Santander from the Indians. Those additions were the only transactions made by the Orioles at the Winter Meetings.