Police: 3 Suspects Assault 16-Year-Old & Take His Phone

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need your help identifying three suspects who robbed a 16-year-old boy on December 10.
The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. The victim was walking in the 5300 block of Moravia Road when he was approached by the three suspects, who then assaulted him and stole his cell phone.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos of the three suspects from a camera in the area. Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call Northeast District Detectives at 410-396-2444.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook