Police Searching For Impersonator in Worcester County

Baltimore (WJZ) – The Worcester County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of a Police Impersonation.

Officials say on Wednesday at 10:45 p.m., a woman reported being stopped by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 near Carmean Rd. The suspect then told the woman she was speeding and he needed to see her licence and registration.

The woman told officers that she became suspicious when she saw the man’s badge only read “POLICE” and did not have an agency name or other identifiers. She described the suspect as approximately 5’6″ and heavy set. He was wearing a brown button up shirt with the badge on the left side of his chest.

The female sped off from the scene, and may have run over the man’s foot in the process.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at (410)-632-1111.



