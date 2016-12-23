Berlin Suspect Reportedly Shot Dead In Italy

Baltimore (WJZ)- Italian police say the Berlin Christmas market attack suspect has been killed in Milan.

Police say the suspect was killed in a shootout in Sesto San Giovanni just after 3 am local time.

When the suspect was asked for his papers, he pulled a .22 caliber gun out of his backpack and fired at the officers. The driver of the police car returned fire, killing the suspect. A policeman was injured in the shootout and was taken to the hospital according to Italian Police.

Italy’s interiror minister said, “the person killed, without a shadow of a doubt, is Anis Amri, the suspect of the terrorist attack.”

Twelve people were killed and dozens more injured after a truck plowed into the popular market on Monday.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)