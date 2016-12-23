Dog Pack Protects Toddler Found Alone In Park

December 23, 2016 12:24 PM

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a toddler found nearly naked in a rainy California park was protected by a pack of dogs.

A Victorville police sergeant called to Brentwood Park found the 2-year-old in the rain Wednesday morning. He was wearing a dirty diaper and was surrounded by seven dogs.

Police say they seemed protective of the boy.

After the toddler was scooped up, authorities found his home around the corner. The door was open and the boy’s mother was sleeping inside.

Police say she apparently didn’t know the toddler had left.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty. The boy and two other young children were released to their father.

Police say during the investigation, a dog tried to bite the sergeant and was shot but is recovering.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia