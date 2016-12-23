Kids, 6 And 10, Rescued, Hospitalized After Lansdowne Apt. Fire

December 23, 2016 2:48 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two children, ages 6 and 10, were saved from a house fire on Lakebrook Circle in Landsdowne Friday afternoon.

The two-alarm blaze has since been knocked down, according to the Baltimore County Police & Fire Department.

One of the children was transported Priority 1 to UMD Medical Center, the other was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

