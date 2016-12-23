Suspect Arrested In Road Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

Police say Acen King was being taken on a shopping trip by his grandmother on Dec. 17 when a driver opened fire on the grandmother’s car because he thought she “wasn’t moving fast enough at a stop sign.”
The grandmother, who wasn’t struck, drove away and called police from a shopping center. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)