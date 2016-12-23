Video Of Woman Singing ‘O Holy Night’ In D.C. Metro Station Goes Viral

December 23, 2016 11:14 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A video of a woman singing a beautiful rendition of “O Holy Night” inside a D.C. Metro station has gone viral.

More than 380,000 people have watched the video (below) of 38-year-old Tymara Walker taking advantage of the station’s acoustics on a recent Saturday evening, after her family toured the city.

Walker is a professional singer from Las Vegas, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Walker told The Post she felt like singing because after several years of tough circumstances — including an abusive relationship, a divorce and a period of homelessness — she feels hopeful about her future for the first time in a long time.

