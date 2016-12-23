White Marsh Antique Store Wrecked By Speeding Car

White Marsh, Md (WJZ) — A White Marsh antique store owner is devastated after a driver, speeding away from police, slammed into his Baltimore County business. The crash did thousands of dollars in damage, but amazingly, the driver survived.

“Not something you really want to wake up to,” says owner Ryan Chandler, of Ryan’s Relics.

His antique store on Belair Road was plowed into by a car speeding away from police. Exclusive photos show the car was going so fast that the engine ended up in the intersection, and somehow — the driver survived.

“The building was pretty much smashed in pretty big, probably four or five feet in,” says Chandler.

Police won’t yet say why the officers were pulling the driver over, who that driver is or if the car was being chased.

“The suspect vehicle appears to have been traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control.”

The car came right through this cinderblock wall, shattering cases of crystal and glass, and breaking several windows.

“We spent pretty much all yesterday literally with a snow shovel pretty much picking up glass throughout the shop,” says Chandler.

The outside is secure, but the extent of the damage means Ryan’s Relics is closed indefinitely. Missing out on what would be their busiest week of the year, and Chandler till left with more questions than answers.

“This is an active investigation, and that’s about all we’re able to confirm at this time,” says Elise Armacost, Baltimore County Police.

Ryan’s Relics has a second location down the street, where they’ll be open until this store is fixed.

Back to you on TV hill.

Chandler believes insurance will help pay for some of the damage, but the items broken inside are a total loss.