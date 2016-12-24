Baltimore County Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man In Pikesville

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore county police are investigating after an officer shot a man with a knife in Pikesville.
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just before 11pm on Friday night on a disturbance call.
Officers Knocked on the door of the apartment when a man answered the door with a knife in his hand.
After exchanging words the man moved towards the officers in a threatening manner.
One of the officers fired his service weapon at the suspect striking the man in the upper body.
The man was transported to a local hospital where their current condition is not known.
The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave and the shooting will be reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s office once the investigation is completed.