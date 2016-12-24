Community Comes To Aide Of Lansdowne Families Affected By Apartment Fire

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — On Christmas Eve day, the families of an apartment fire at Lansdowne got a holiday gift of kindness from the same firefighters that helped put out that fire the day before. It was a surprise that came right on time for the holidays.

With the two-alarm fire displacing many families — two girls are still recovering in the hospital.

A family member tells WJZ that the two children that were hurt in the fire are cousins, ages 6 and 10 years old. The 6-year-old girl is reportedly at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and is in critical condition but is currently stable, the 10-year-old girl is reportedly at the University of Maryland Medical, and is in critical condition, but is also currently stable.

The family member of the two girls tells WJZ “the 10-year-old took the initiative to protect her little cousin and knew to call 911 immediately.”

But, as their recovery continues, the rebuilding starts for many families.

Local volunteer firefighters were able to bring a surprise, that was truly a community effort.

“Providence Volunteer Fire Department got a call from Toys R Us yesterday about some toys donated to Toys For Tots, but wasn’t picked up. Toys R Us gave them to Providence, and Providence saw the story about the residents out here and called us up and said, ‘Can you come out and grab some toys for the community?'” says Michael Sparks, with Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Department.

And they did, giving many families displaced a pleasant surprise during a difficult time.

“I didn’t know all this would be going on. I just thought we were coming down here for a community meeting to find out when we could go back to our apartments to get our stuff,” says Circle Terrace Apartments resident Kimberly Evans.

“Lansdowne is a big community and we’re all one big family. If something like this happens in our community, we want to go out and support it,” says Sparks.

“If I didn’t believe in Christmas before, this has changed my thinking. Everybody has come together to try to help us,” says Evans.

During the season of giving, it was a fire that took so much from families, but a community has pulled together, to show the true meaning of the holiday.

“It makes me feel special,” says one young resident.

Both Violetville and Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Departments delivered the gifts. There has been a GoFundMe page set up to help the two children who were hurt in the fire provide support to their families.

To help the families of the two girls hurt in the fire CLICK HERE.