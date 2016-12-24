County Officers Investigating Police-Involved Shooting In Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md (WJZ) — A man is shot by police just before Christmas, after a 911 call late Friday night about a disturbance in his Pikesville apartment.

“We’re not exactly sure what was the disturbance inside the apartment, our detectives determined that the man was inside the apartment by himself,” says Corporal Shawn Vinson, with Baltimore County Police.

Police say the man opened his apartment door and lunged at officers with a steak knife. That’s when an officer fired once, shooting the man in the upper body. He’s now recovering at Sinai Hospital.

“Well the police came to my house about three or four o’clock this morning,” says victim’s father, Frank Palmer.

The man’s family tells WJZ, their son has struggled with mental health issues since he was a teenager. Though, they say they are surprised to hear this news.

“Yes, very surprised. He’s never done anything like that.”

Right now, officers don’t know who called 911, or why the man had a knife, but there is some police body cam video of this incident.

“We do have body camera video of the incident, according to our detectives, there’s possibly three separate videos of the incident. It is being reviewed by our investigators,” says Corporal Vinson.

The officer is now on standard leave, and the State’s Attorney’s office will review the case. For now, the Palmer family is hoping their son will recover from his injury soon, and get the help he needs.

“What’s out of character for him is the violent part. He’s never been violent. He just has a mental illness,” says the victim’s mother, Ruth Palmer.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. His family says he is talking in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say body camera video will be released after further investigation.