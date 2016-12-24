Police Still Searching For Suspect In Home Invasion Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Baltimore City.
Detectives believe the two suspects forced their way into a young woman’s home, in the 3700 block of Lyndale Avenue, shot the woman in the head and then fled on foot.
They say the woman was 21-years old, and was pronounced dead on the scene.
They are currently speaking with potential witnesses and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call 1-866-7LOCKUP.
