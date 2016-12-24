Police Still Searching For Suspect In Home Invasion Shooting

County Officers Investigating Police-Involved Shooting In Pikesville A man is shot by police just before Christmas, after a 911 call late Friday night about a disturbance in his Pikesville apartment.

Community Comes To Aide Of Lansdowne Families Affected By Apartment Fire On Christmas Eve day, the families of an apartment fire at Lansdowne got a holiday gift of kindness from the same firefighters that helped put out that fire the day before. It was a surprise that came right on time for the holidays.