Baltimore Police Investigating Lansdowne Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say they are investigating a homicide in the Lansdowne area.
Police say just after 5:00 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting in the 300-block of Bigley Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say the victim was transported to Saint Agnes Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police are investigating the incident and do not have any additional details at this time. Anyone with information concerning this murder is asked to call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.