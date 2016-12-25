Christmas Shootings Leaves Two Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are investigating two shootings that occurred on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The first incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. Saturday night, where officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Gold Street where a 19-year-old man was located with gunshot wounds to the buttocks.

Detectives believe the victim was in the 2200 block of Druid Hill Avenue when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

On Christmas Day at 2:45 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of North Calvert Street for a shooting. Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach and arm.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

