House Fire in Wicomico County Causes $3,000 in Damages

FRUITLAND, Md. (AP) — A fire in Wicomico County caused roughly $3,000 in damages to a Fruitland home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was set outside of the two-story wood framed home on Church Street and discovered by its occupant. About 15 firefighters responded to the scene and it took them roughly 10 minutes get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.
Officials say they are investigating the cause of the blaze.
