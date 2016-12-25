House Fire in Wicomico County Causes $3,000 in Damages

December 25, 2016 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Wicomico County

FRUITLAND, Md. (AP) — A fire in Wicomico County caused roughly $3,000 in damages to a Fruitland home.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire was set outside of the two-story wood framed home on Church Street and discovered by its occupant. About 15 firefighters responded to the scene and it took them roughly 10 minutes get the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.

Officials say they are investigating the cause of the blaze.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia