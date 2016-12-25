WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens Lose To Steelers 31-27 |Show Us Your Purple Pride! | VOTE: Play of the Week

Man Arrested After Car Pursuit In St. Mary’s County

December 25, 2016 8:04 PM

RIDGE, Md. (AP) — St. Mary’s County police have arrested a man who fled from officers while under the influence of alcohol.

Police say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Green has been charged with driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and other charges.

Police say officers received a call reporting a car wreck near Ridge, Maryland on Saturday morning and that the driver was “passed out.” An officer responded to the scene and spoke to Green, who provided a fake name. Police say the officer smelled alcohol and asked Green to step out of the car and he fled. A chase ensued but tire deflation devices successful disabled the car.

Police say Green still refused to leave the car and was forcibly extracted. He was taken to a local hospital with a facial injury.

