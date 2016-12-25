Police: Man Walking Dog Killed by Hit-Run Driver

December 25, 2016 9:50 AM
Filed Under: dog walker, Fatal Hit-And-Run, Pennsylvania

ALVERTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man walking his dog on the afternoon of Christmas Eve was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene.

State police in Westmoreland County said the man was struck before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in East Huntingdon Township.

Police said he was taken to Frick Hospital and then flown to UPMC Presbyterian, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as 49-year-old Joseph Cummins of Mount Pleasant. Police said the dog wasn’t hurt.

 

